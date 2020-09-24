Docs remove cell phone from man’s stomach after 7 months

Cairo: Doctors removed a cell phone from a young Egyptian’s stomach seven months after he had swallowed it. In a prank with peers, the young man had swallowed the device around seven months ago.

28-year-old, Hassan Rashad, experienced severe stomachache, after which his stomach was scanned. The scan result showed a strange thing inside, which Rashad claimed that it is a mobile phone that he swallowed several months ago. According to his brother Ahmed, Hassan Rashad has a mental illness and has been undergoing treatment for a long time.

Conducting a surgery, the doctors removed a wrapped mobile phone from his stomach.

Hassan, resident of a small village in Qalubiya governorate, is currently receiving medical care after the surgery.

Seven months ago, during a bout of joking with his friends, Rashad had swallowed the device in a challenge with his friends. He didn’t tell his family about the incident.