Doctor couple of KIMS donate 10 lakhs towards purchase of PPE

Hyderabad: Dr P Rajendra Kumar Jain, Consultant Cardiologist and his wife Dr Sashikala Jain, Gynaecologist, both associated with the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Thursday donated Rs 10 lakhs towards the purchase of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in this fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The donated money will be utilised towards the purchase of protective gear for the nursing and other technical staff who are rendering unprecedented services in these difficult times of a humanitarian crisis.

Commenting on the donation, Dr. P Rajendra Kumar Jain said, “Providing the best quality personal protection equipment to the healthcare workers is the minimum that we can do in these difficult times. I am happy that our contribution will be utilised to protect the nursing and technical staff who are serving on the ‘frontline’ to save the lives of people impacted by this deadly coronavirus.”

A personal protection equipment kit consisting of gloves, gowns, shoe covers, head covers, masks, respirators, eye protection, face shields, and goggles is mandatory for every healthcare workers during the times of such pandemics.

