Doctor gave anesthesia to husband, kids before suicide: Cops

Nagpur: A woman doctor, who allegedly committed suicide after killing her husband and two children here administered them a strong anesthetic before ending her own life, police said.

On Tuesday, the Nagpur Police found Dr Sushma Rane hanging from a ceiling fan and her husband Dhiraj (42), a professor at an engineering college, and their children, aged 11 and five, lying dead at their home in Koradi area.

Dr Rane worked at Avanti Hospital here.

According to police, she went to the hospital along with her daughter on a scooter around 6 am on Tuesday and brought a vial of anesthetic drug.

After coming back home, she allegedly injected her husband and two children with a heavy dose of the anesthetic and then hanged herself, an official at Koradi police station said on Wednesday.

The police recovered two syringes from the room where bodies of Dhiraj and the two children were found, and another syringe and an empty vial of anesthesia was found in the backyard of the house, he said.

Some empty liquor bottles were also recovered from the house, the official said, adding that the probe revealed Dhiraj used to consume liquor at home.

In a purported suicide note recovered from the spot, Dr Rane mentioned that her husband appeared quite depressed since some time and she could not see him “dying every day”, the official said.

He said doctors of Avanti Hospital, and the principal and teachers of G H Raisoni Institute of Information Technology, where Dhiraj used to work, told the police they had no idea about any mental problems being faced by the couple.

After postmortem, the bodies were handed over to their family members and the viscera was sent for forensic analysis.

The police have called the family members and friends for questioning and are also analysing their call detail records.

“We are yet to find out the exact reason behind the extreme step. The couple’s relatives and friends could provide us with crucial leads, the official said.

He said some of their neighbours told the police that they had never seen the couple quarrelling.

The official also said that Dhiraj’s parents died when he was quite young and he was adopted by his aunt.

Source: PTI