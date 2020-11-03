Doctor happy as ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ couple undergoes free eye surgery

New Delhi, Nov 3 : Kanta Prasad, the owner of the popular eatery ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ at South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, along with wife Badami Devi underwent a cataract eye surgery at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. The ‘Sharp Sight Eye Hospital treated the elderly couple free-of-cost while the doctor and other staff of the hospital expressed their happiness for the couple.

The couple had cataracts in both their eyes following which their video went viral on social media after which the hospital staff met both Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi and called them for an eye check-up in the hospital without charging them money for the operation. The couple was provided free medicines and spectacles for clear vision.

Dr. Samir Sud, Director of Sharp Sight Eye hospital, told IANS, “I am glad that I successfully performed the cataract eye surgery on the couple. The vision of one eye of the couple on which we had undergone surgery earlier has been restored.”

Dr. Sud said, “The couple can return to work at the dhabha from tomorrow. I would like to say they have caught the attention of the digital media due to which it became possible to help them. There are lakhs of such people, all of whom we can help. The people who suffer from visual disability must come to us for help.”

‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner Kanta Prasad told IANS, “Now that my eyesight has returned, I am very happy and express my gratitude to the doctors for treating me and my wife free of charge.”

Before the procedure, only 30 per cent vision in the eyes of the elderly couple was remaining. The hospital performed ‘MICS with AOL’ surgery on the couple. This type of surgery is performed through injection without feeling any pain and no strips tied over the eyes.

Before this, the couple had also undergone a surgery for the left eye on October 27.

Recently a video of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ couple had went viral on the social media, following which people from all over the country and abroad came forward promoting their eatery shop and provided them monetary help.

