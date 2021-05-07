Doctor held for black marketing of Remdesivir

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 7th May 2021 7:27 pm IST
Police nab six people for selling expired Remdesivir injections
Representational image

Jaipur: Three people, including a doctor, were arrested here on Friday for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injection in Jaipur , police said.

Dr Amit Kumar Sethi, incharge of primary health centre of Agrawal Farm, had allegedly given the injection to a ward boy of the government-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, identified as Abhijeet Sen, they said.

Another accused, Chutulal, was also involved with them in the black marketing, police said.

Sen was trying to sell two Remdesivir injections for Rs 60,000, they said.

“All of them were arrested and are being questioned,” the police added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button