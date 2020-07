Chennai: A doctor working in Stanley Medical College Hospital on Monday jumped to his death from his hostel’s building, police said.

Kannan, 27, was a first-year postgraduate student in Orthopaedic Surgery Department. He hailed from Udulmalpet in Tamil Nadu.

According to police, Kannan suffered head injuries as he hit the ground after jumping from the third floor of the hotel building.

No suicide note was seized. Police registered a case and is probing.

Source: IANS