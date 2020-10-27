Doctor kidnapped in Rajendra Nagar

SM BilalUpdated: 27th October 2020 9:58 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a sensational incident a doctor was kidnapped near Himayath Sagar area under Rajendra Nagar police station limits. Special teams have been formed to trace the kidnappers.

According to the sources, Behjat Hussain a doctor by profession was kidnapped near his residence at Qismatpur near Himayath Sagar. The kidnappers have taken the victim in AP9Y-0031 Car.

File Photo of victim Dr.Behjat Hussain

Soon after the kidnapping incident, police Commissioner Cyberabad VC Sajjanar DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy reached the spot.

Special Operation Teams have been fanned to trace the kidnappers.

Rajendra Nagar police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

