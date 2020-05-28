Doctor, nurse wed in hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

London: A doctor and a nurse whose marriage was scheduled to be held in the month of August have preponed the ceremony as they realized that coronavirus restrictions will not be eased sooner.

Keeping in view of restrictions due to coronavirus pandemic, the couple decided to tie the knot as soon as possible instead of postponing.

The man and woman are identified as Annalan Navaratnam, aged 30 years and Jann Tipping, aged 34 years respectively.

It may be mentioned that Tipping belongs to Northern Ireland whereas, Navaratnam is from Sri Lanka. They work in St Thomas’ hospital in London.

A doctor and nurse from St Thomas’ who had to cancel their wedding due to the #coronavirus outbreak have got married in the hospital’s historical chapel.



Read about Jann and Annalan’s special day and why it meant so much to them to tie the knot at work https://t.co/ECH4nJuBSo pic.twitter.com/tz6T0jj2Bi — Guy's and St Thomas' (@GSTTnhs) May 26, 2020

They took the decision to preponed the marriage after they realized that their family would not be able to join the celebration even in the month of August due to travel restrictions.

They tied knot in the hospital after taking permission from the concerned authorities.

After the photos of the marriage went viral on social media, netizens started showering blessings for the newly-wed couple.

