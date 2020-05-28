Doctor, nurse wed in hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

London: A doctor and a nurse whose marriage was scheduled to be held in the month of August have preponed the ceremony as they realized that coronavirus restrictions will not be eased sooner.
Couple preponed marriage due to coronavirus restrictions
Keeping in view of restrictions due to coronavirus pandemic, the couple decided to tie the knot as soon as possible instead of postponing.
The man and woman are identified as Annalan Navaratnam, aged 30 years and Jann Tipping, aged 34 years respectively.
It may be mentioned that Tipping belongs to Northern Ireland whereas, Navaratnam is from Sri Lanka. They work in St Thomas’ hospital in London.
They took the decision to preponed the marriage after they realized that their family would not be able to join the celebration even in the month of August due to travel restrictions.
Marriage in hospital
They tied knot in the hospital after taking permission from the concerned authorities.
After the photos of the marriage went viral on social media, netizens started showering blessings for the newly-wed couple.
