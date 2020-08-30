Doctor ‘rapes’ nurse in Telangana

By SM Bilal Published: 30th August 2020 9:48 pm IST

Hyderabad: A doctor has allegedly raped a 28-year old nurse of a state-run hospital in Bhadradri- Kothagudem district in Telangana, police said on Sunday.

In a complaint filed on Saturday, the nurse alleged the doctor, aged around 32 and working on contract basis at the hospital, raped her at her house on August 24, a police official said.

The woman was also allegedly threatened and beaten up by the doctor, police said adding they have registered a case under relevant IPC sections against the doctor and investigations were on.

–PTI

READ:  Six people including two minors rape woman in Telangana
Categories
Crime in Hyderabad
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close