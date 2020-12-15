Doctors extend support to farmers: ‘If they have 6 months of ration, we have stocked medicines for a year’

The national president of Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum (PMSF), Dr. Harjeet Singh Bhatti on Monday addressed the crowd at a demonstration held at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park, ITO, to show support to the farmers’ protest.

In a video which he later posted on Twitter, Dr Bhatti can be heard saying, “If the farmers have six months of ration, doctors have already stocked up a year worth of essential medicine.”

“We are all the sons and daughters of farmers,” he said.

किसान 6 माह का राशन लेकर आए है तो हम डॉक्टर्ज़ ने भी एक साल की दवाई इकट्ठी कर ली है।जब तक किसानों का संघर्ष चलेगा और काले क़ानून वापिस नहीं हो जाते हम उनके साथ है ।

आज किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में शहीद भगत सिंह पार्क, ITO के सामने प्रदर्शन किया #DoctorsForFarmers #RepealBlackLaws pic.twitter.com/D37DW2SQ8u — Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) December 14, 2020

While extending support to the protesting farmers, he said medical camps have been set up at protest sites across Delhi in view of the ongoing pandemic. More than 50 doctors have been visiting various protest sites to provide necessary health services including daily medical checkups and testing, he said, adding, it is the duty of every one of us to stand with the farmers now.

Dr. Bhatti has been a strong voice of resistance against the current government’s various decisions. He was also active in the anti-CAA and NRC protests.

Protest outside Delhi Police headquarter against brutality done by police in Jamia Milia Islamia University. We stand with students of Jamia. All should #StandWithJamia #RejectCAA pic.twitter.com/Zxhyz2mfwC — Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) December 15, 2019

He also added that though they are being maligned on social media, they won’t back down.

“When the farmers of this country are suffering, it doesn’t feel right that doctors like me can sit at home and enjoy our privileges,” he said. He went on to add that the farmers’ issues are issues that have a huge impact on all of us.