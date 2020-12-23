Doctors extract 55 stones from female patient’s kidney

Hyderabad: In a rare case, as many as 55 stones of different sizes have been removed from the left kidney of a woman in Hyderabad’s Aware Global Hospital. The doctors performed an operation through advanced endoscopy and minimal invasive surgery successfully.

The woman was admitted into the hospital after she complained of intense abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting which were symptoms of a severe kidney problem. The patient was earlier undergoing treatment by a local doctor, but he was not tested despite the symptoms.

Dr. P. Naveen Kumar, senior consultant urologist and andrologist, Aware Global Hospitals, said, “Thorough assessment using renography and CT scan indicated the presence of small- to medium-sized stones in the left kidney with pelvi ureteric junction obstruction, prompting the team to opt for an endoscopic and minimally invasive surgical procedure to extract the stones and to treat PUJ obstruction. The procedure lasted for two and a half hours, and we were able to remove all the stones from the kidney, without any complications.”

Post-surgery, the patient was kept under observation for 48 hours before she was discharged from the hospital. Her renal health is being monitored from time to time and her recovery is on satisfactory lines.