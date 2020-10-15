Doctors forget a scissors pair in patient’s stomach at Warangal’s MGMH

Warangal: In a horrifying accident, doctors of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) in Warangal forgot the surgical scissors in a patient’s abdomen after surgery. A pair of scissors was discovered after an X-Ray on Wednesday.

64-year-old Rajam from Bellampalli underwent surgery for an ulcer at MGMH a couple of months earlier. However, even after the surgery, he suffered from severe stomach pain. Assuming it is the post-surgery pain, Rajam ignored it. He consulted doctors at MGMH after continuing pain.

An X-Ray revealed the goof-up in the previous surgery. MGMH Superintendent Dr. K. Nagarjuna Reddy said that a pair of surgical scissors remained in the abdomen. “A comprehensive inquiry is sought,” he said.