Doctors in UP warn those wearing dubious ‘Corona cards’

Lucknow, Sep 21 : Doctors are now warning people against wearing ‘Corona cards’ available in the market that ‘promise’ safety against the Coronavirus infection if worn around the neck.

Dr. Kamala Srivastava, a medical practitioner in the state capital, said, “I am shocked that the government has not bothered to ban the sale of these Corona cards that come with fancy names like ‘Shut Out Corona’, ‘Corona out’ and ‘Go Corona’. These cards have not been approved by any medical authority and we do not know what is inside. Some of them smell like camphor.”

The cards are worn around the neck, claiming to provide a protective shield against the virus. These are worn around the neck like the identity cards.

Dr. Vikas Mishra, associate professor, G.S.V.M. medical college in Kanpur, said there is no word or guideline about such cards from either the ICMR or the WHO.

“People are happily wearing these cards and moving around in crowded places which exposes them to the infection. Believing that any unverified and untested product would save one from the virus is foolishness and also exposes people to the danger of catching the infection,” he added.

Medical stores are earning a handsome amount and owners say these cards are selling like hot cakes. The price range of these cards varies from Rs 75 to Rs 130, but people are purchasing them without knowing whether they are really beneficial or not.

Vikram Singh, a medical store owner, said he himself does not know what is inside the card as it is fully packed and gives out a camphor-like smell.

“The sales have gone up dramatically since the past two months. We are now selling 50 to 60 cards every day, even though there is no expiry date on them,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.