Doctors at KIMS Saveera perform complicated heart surgery

Anantapur: Keeping up their promise of offering the best health care in the Anantapur region, doctors at KIMS Saveera implanted Intra Cardiac Defibrillator (ICD) in a 58-year-old heart patient from nearby, giving him a new lease of life. It is 1st ever ICD implant in this region).

The Intra Cardiac Defibrillator is for the patients who are at a high risk of sudden cardiac death due to life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias. KIMS Saveera Cardiology team, Dr Rakesh Naik V, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, and Dr Kiran Kumar Reddy, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, implanted the device with the expertise and precision.

The patient, Mr. Kumar 58-year-old, came to KIMS Saveera with complaints of repeated episodes of giddiness. He got himself evaluated for giddiness in multiple hospitals with MRI Brain and EEG, but with no conclusion. At KIMS Saveera, the patient was evaluated and diagnosed as hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy – a disease in which the heart muscle (myocardium) becomes abnormally thick. The thickened heart muscle can make it harder for the heart to pump blood. In view of this which increases the risk of sudden death, the decision to implant the ICD was taken.

Dr. Rakesh Naik V, Consultant Invasive Cardiologist, KIMS Saveera, said, “KIMS Saveera has been constantly endeavoring to make good progress in cardiac care. This first case of ICD in Anantapur will be an example and a hope for several potential patients who could be at risk of sudden death.

Sudden cardiac death is a major public health problem in India. This is the same condition where, patients have died suddenly while running, playing football. Implantable defibrillators are the right solution for such patients, as it significantly reduces the risk of sudden cardiac death.”

Speaking about the case, Dr Kiran Kumar Reddy, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, KIMS Saveera, says, “Once we diagnosed the problem, we have put the patient on loop ECG monitoring, where we recorded his ECG for 5 days, as he carried his normal activities. The results showed episodes of ventricular tachycardia (Heart Rate 280/min), sustaining for 12 seconds. Hence patient was planned for insertion of intracardiac defibrillator. We performed a dual-chamber ICD insertion in this patient successfully.”

The family of the patient were relieved. They said, “We would like to thank the team of doctors who have given a new lease of life to my Father. Earlier this technique was available only in cities like Bangalore or Hyderabad. With this treatment now offered here at Anantapur, it not only saves time but also a significant amount of cost.”

