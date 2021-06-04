‘Doctors need protection from COVID as well as BJP govt’s callousness’

"Doctors need protection from coronavirus as well as BJP governments' callousness. Save the saviours," he tweeted.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th June 2021 2:33 pm IST
Would not call RSS as ‘Sangh Parivar’ from now onwards: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Days after a doctor in Karnataka was brutally thrashed by a mob, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the doctors not only need protection from the Covid-19 but also the BJP government’s callousness.

“Doctors need protection from coronavirus as well as BJP governments’ callousness. Save the saviours,” he tweeted.

A 50-year-old doctor in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district was assaulted by a mob allegedly over the death of a six-year-old patient earlier this week. While, in another incident, a doctor posted at a Covid care centre in Assam’s Hojai district was mercilessly attacked by a mob including the family members of a deceased Covid patient on Tuesday.

MS Education Academy

Both, Karnataka and Assam are BJP-ruled states.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button