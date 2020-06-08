Doctors remove tumor from the brain of a 50-year-old

Hyderabad: A team of doctors at the Continental Hospitals, one of the leading healthcare providers in the city, successfully removed a large-sized tumour of 6x6x5 centimetres from the right side of the brain, more than that of a cricket ball, to save the life of a 50-year-old person from Odisha state. If not detected and removed in time, the tumour could have turned fatal for the patient, who is a driver by profession. The surgery was performed on 3 June.

A seven-hour long surgery was performed to save the patient, who was brought back to normalcy and discharged within 72-hours

Tumour occupied half of the right brain and was of 6x6x5 cms size

Located on the “right perito occipital” area or right brain, the tumour was too large, yet the patient had no symptoms until his family members noticed him drifting towards the right while walking. On conducting all necessary tests, a large tumour was identified, and the patient was brought to Continental Hospitals, all the way from Odisha keeping complete faith in the quality of medical care the patient would receive at the hospital.

Commenting on the procedure and its complexity, Dr Rajasekhar Reddy K, Consultant Neuro & Spine Surgeon, Continental Hospitals who led the team of experts in this surgery said, “The tumour was large and was located at a place in the brain, where performing this surgery was quite challenging.

Continental team was prepared to meet the high expectations the patient and his family have put in us; and after a prolonged and complex procedure, the tumor was successfully removed to save the life of the patient, who is a breadwinner in the family. We are also happy that the patient was not just resurrected and brought to normalcy, but it was done in a very quick time frame. To ensure the trauma of hospitalization does not drain the family and commemorating World Tumour Day, the patient was discharged within 72-hours of the surgery.”

“Not all brain tumours are fatal, and when identified at the right time, people suffering from such tumours can be saved to lead an active life, post-surgery. A tumour in the brain does not mean a death sentence; numerous innovative and novel techniques are emerging to detect and treat brain tumours while they are in early stage, or even otherwise,” added Dr Rajasekhar Reddy K.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rahul Medakkar, CEO – Continental Hospitals said, “Brain Tumours do not mean the end of life for the patient. At Continental Hospitals, we have both expertise and facility to treat even the most complicated case of Brain Tumours. One important factor is the cross-speciality collaborative approach in disease management which is one of our core values for patient care. In the case of a brain tumour, I can confidently say that our experts across Neurology, Neurosurgery, Radiation Oncology, and Medical Oncology can provide the best of care and treatment for anyone requiring treatment.”

A biopsy on the tumour removed from the patient’s brain is being conducted to assess the exact reason for its origin and to evaluate other aspects associated with the tumour. A detailed analysis will enable medical fraternity to understand more about such tumour in the brain.

