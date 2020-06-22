Doctors save life of a COVID-19, swine flu patient

Hyderabad: A team of health experts at a city-based hospital, saved the life of a 59-year-old patient who tested positive for COVID-19 and H1N1 (swine flu) viruses. He was also suffering from high-risk comorbidities like kidney dysfunction and coronary artery disease.

The patient surviving from such a complex situation of being attacked by two variants of deadly viruses is the rarest of rare occurrences. Anecdotal pieces of evidence from around the world indicate that survival of patients with such complex health ailments is very unusual.

The patient is a diabetic, suffering from hypertensive and coronary artery disease with a history of PTCA and hypothyroidism. Before being brought to the Continental hospital, the patient suffered from fever with chills and rigors for 10 days for which he was treated at another hospital with antibiotics. Though initial tests showed positive for H1N1 and negative for Corona, a repeat test showed that the patient was positive for Coronavirus too.

Commenting on the patient’s condition and the difficulty in saving the life, Dr Nalini N – Senior Consultant Pulmonologist, said, “Not just being tested for two deadly viruses, the patient was on the verge of developing multi-organ damage syndrome, with complications associated with his kidneys, bleeding rectum and etc. In intensive care, the patient was put through ‘inverse ratio ventilation,’ to ensure we don’t lose the patient.” He was also dialysed with a special dialysis called CRRT with Oxiris.

“Many such complex procedures were performed over a prolonged period before he could be stabilised. It took three weeks to bring the patient out of immediate danger and after that he was put through a series of treatment protocols to ensure that his condition improves. And on day 43 from the time of admission to the hospital, after the patient tested negative for COVID-19 and H1N1 viruses, he was discharged. However, the patient is being remotely monitored to ensure no relapse occurs in the future,” added Dr Palepu Gopal — Chief of Critical Care and Senior Consultant Intensivist.

“This patient came to our hospital when the Corona pandemic had just begun in India and Hyderabad. This is a classic case of our belief. For example, exceptional clinical outcomes that can only be achieved through collaborative clinical practice, teamwork and the pursuit for clinical excellence,” told Dr Rahul Medakkar.

