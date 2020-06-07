Doctors sexually assault 25-year-old patient during checkup

Muzaffarnagar: Two doctors allegedly sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman who visited the clinic for a checkup. This incident took place in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

As per the details of the case, the accused doctors are identified as Ashok Kumar and Akhil.

Mother, brother were waiting outside room

They reportedly sexually assaulted the victim as her mother and brother who accompanied her to the clinic were waiting outside the room.

The woman narrated the ordeal after reaching home. Soon after knowing the details, the family members reached the clinic and thrashed the accused. Later, victim’s family lodged complaint against two doctors.

Police begin search for absconding persons

Police registered a case and started searching for the accused persons who are absconding.

Meanwhile, the woman was sent for medical examination.

