Doctor’s son kidnapped for ransom in UP

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 20 : A 21-year-old son of an Ayurvedic doctor has allegedly been kidnapped in the Kotwali police circle of Gonda district.

The kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs 70 lakh, to be paid till January 22, or else they have threatened to kill the youth.

According to Gonda Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Pandey, the victim, Gaurav Haldar, is pursuing Bachelor of Ayurveda Medical & Surgery (BAMS) from a private college in Haripur locality of Gonda and was living in the campus hostel.

Six teams have been formed to nab the kidnappers, while CCTVs of the stretch near the college were being scanned by the police teams.

Gaurav’s father Nikhil Haldar is an ayurvedic practitioner in Bahraich.

Haldar, in his FIR, said that he last spoke to his son on Monday afternoon.

“On Tuesday morning, Haldar thought Gaurav would be attending classes on the college campus. However, on Tuesday evening, Haldar received a call from an unknown number who demanded Rs 70 lakh ransom for releasing his son,” the SP said.

The boy’s father informed the police later on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, police sources said that Gaurav’s last mobile phone location was traced to Lucknow road on Monday evening. Since then, his phone has been switched off.

One of his classmates said that Gaurav had left the campus, late on Monday afternoon, after receiving a call. The call reportedly came from a girl.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.