Doctors who conducted Sushant’s autopsy get threats, abuse

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 19th August 2020 7:56 pm IST
SC order in Sushant Singh's death case a victory for family, fans, says family lawyer

Mumbai: Doctors who signed the autopsy report of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput are now receiving a torrent of abuse, threats and allegations.

Screen-shots of the autopsy report which had names and mobile numbers of the five doctors from Cooper Hospital here have found their way to social media as conspiracy theories about Rajput’s death began to do the rounds.

While the doctors were unavailable for comment, president of the Medico-Legal Association of Maharashtra, Dr Shailesh Mohite, said they were receiving abusive phone calls and messages for the last few days.

READ:  'Apologise with folded hands on TV': Shiv Sena to Arnab Goswami

Some media reports said that callers accused the doctors of taking bribe to `suppress’ the truth in the report.

“The dean of Cooper Hospital Dr Pinakin Gujjar informed me about the harassment of five doctors who signed the PM (post-mortem) examination report,” Dr Mohite told PTI.

“The hospital’s landline numbers were also flooded with similar calls.

“I feel that firm legal action should be taken against such trolls, as some of them have gone ahead and found personal details of these doctors and shared screenshots on social media platforms,” Dr Mohite said.

READ:  Why did Ekta Kapoor distanced herself from Pavitra Rishta Fund?

“It is unfortunate that doctors have to go through such harassment and their families are being targeted,” he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld transfer of an FIR registered by Bihar police in the case to the CBI, and said the central agency alone will probe the cases related to the actor’s death.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close