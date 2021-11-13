Documentary exposing France’s ties with ISIS airs on Turkish TV

A documentary exposing France’s links with the terrorist group, ‘Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)’ through a major cement company ‘Lafarge,’ made its debut on several channels of the Turkish public broadcaster TRT on Friday.

On the sixth anniversary of the 2015 Paris terror attack, the documentary, “The Factory: A Covet French Operation,” according to TRT World, will reveal the sinister network behind international terror funding.

TRT’s director-general, Zahid Sobaci in a Tweet earlier stated that the factory was produced over a two years period with half a million documents being meticulously inspected – revealing dirty relationships behind funding international terrorism.

The Factory was produced over a two year period with half a million documents being meticulously inspected – revealing dirty relationships behind funding int'l terrorism. Watch the world premiere on TRT World.

Part I: Friday, Nov 12th at 9 pm

Part I: Friday, Nov 12th at 9 pm

Part II: Saturday, Nov 13th at 9 pm

Serdar Karagoz, the director-general of Anadolu Agency said “we did not expect the outcome would be this big when we started this project two years ago.” He was the editor-in-chief of TRT World before joining the Turkish news agency.

“The dirty operations of the French company Lafarge in Syria are presented with evidence in this documentary,” he added, Daily Sabah reported. It is a documentary that would “stagger Europe”, Karagoz remarked while congratulating TRT World’s team of investigative journalists.

The documentary, according to Turkish media reports, details why Lafarge decided to stay in Syria and kept its factory operative throughout the war. Moreover, it exposes how European Union (EU) funds were diverted to ISIS and the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK) terror groups, with the knowledge and cover-up of the French intelligence agencies.

It also reportedly highlights the steps that were taken by French politicians and intelligence agencies to save Lafarge from legal proceedings, and how the process of funding ISIS in Syria ended up financing the 2015 Paris attacks.

Furthermore, the documentary also includes interviews with former French officials like the head of the General Directorate for External Security Alain Julliet, Finance Minister Michel Sapin, Ambassador to Syria Michel Duclos, lawmaker Gerard Bapt, and supposed specialists from French intelligence and security, attorneys, Lafarge’s former employees and victims of Paris attacks.

The Factory: A covet French operation was produced by the Exclusive News and Content Department at TRT World, with executive producer and director Abdülkadir Karakelle, producer Ömer Faruk Tunç, and director of cinematography Güray Ervin, the Daily Sabah said.