Does flu vaccine act against COVID-19

Hyderabad: The country’s total corona-affected patient count, including those who have been cured, has crossed 1000 in India.

People are more curious to know whether flu vaccine have an effect on the COVID-29?

Dr. P Vinay Kumar, a surgical Gastroenterologist and Laproscopic Surgeon said:

Corona is a new virus which modifies itself, brought in change itself and in its properties. There is no concrete knowledge about this virus. Dr. P Vinay Kumar

“There is no a specific vaccine or treatment for COVID-19,” he added.

Continuing further he said, experiments are going on for vaccination and it may take approximately 1 year to develop the drug for this COVID-19.

Dr. Vinay said that although the influenza vaccine does not have any effect against the virus, it can be beneficial to take and there is no harm in taking the influenza vaccine.

