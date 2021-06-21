Doesn’t look great: Dinesh Karthik gives weather update from Southampton

Southampton: Continuing his trend of giving weather updates from the Ageas Bowl, pundit Dinesh Karthik on Monday said the situation didn’t look great on Monday morning.

Weather forecasts suggest that there could be heavy rain throughout Southampton on Monday and chances are that Day Four’s play of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand will be washed out.

Karthik posted a weather update on his Twitter account and he captioned the post as: “Not great atm.”

Earlier, Devon Conway and Kane Williamson managed to frustrate the Indian bowlers and as a result, New Zealand came out on top on Day Three of the ongoing WTC final on Sunday.

At stumps, New Zealand’s score read 101/2 with Williamson (12*) and Ross Taylor (0*) unbeaten at the crease.

The Kiwis still trail India by 116 runs. In the first innings, India was bundled out for 217 as Kyle Jamieson scalped five wickets.

Ajinkya Rahane was the top scorer as he played a knock of 49 runs. Shubman Gill managed to score 28 runs in the first innings while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma scored 44 and 34 respectively.

Day 1 of the ongoing final was abandoned due to rain while Day 2 saw early stumps being called due to bad light. A call on using the Reserve Day will be taken on the fifth afternoon.