Dog, not leopard; officials confirm after scare in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in parts of the Gachibowli IT corridor after the rumours spread of a leopard being sighted at Roda Mistry College of Social Work at Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Saturday night.

However, the forest officials who visited the spot and inspected the surroundings and also set up trap cameras did not find any clues on a big cat roaming the area. The trap cameras recorded dogs and monkeys around the area in front of Biodiversity Park and it is suspected that a dog could have been mistaken for a leopard.

The rumours were spread after a college sweeper, Kalavati, saw the scene of a leopard killing the dog in the college campus, out of fear she ran away from the spot. Following which the secretary of the college BS Raju immediately alerted the Rangareddy District DFO Bhimanayak, upon which a team of forest officials visited the college.

After extensive investigation officials said that they were no foot prints of a Leopard and the camera recordings only showed dogs and monkeys.

As reported by Telangana Today, The area behind the old building which spreads out to nearly 15 acres has wild growth with small hillocks and is frequented by monkeys and peacocks apart from the stray dogs.

However, the area is under surveillance by the departments and as several cameras were set up to monitor the movement of the animals, said officials.