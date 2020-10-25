Dog sexually assaulted in Mumbai shopping complex

MansoorPublished: 25th October 2020 7:19 pm IST
Mumbai: A case was registered after a female dog was allegedly sexually assaulted at a shopping complex in Powai on Thursday.

The dog was rushed to a medical facility where an 11-inch wooden stick was recovered from her private parts. The dog, Noorie, is in critical condition and bar has been removed.

The Powai police have registered a case against unknown persons under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

We have visited the place where the incident took place. On the next day, October 23, a case was registered against unknown persons. An investigation is going on. We are now checking CCTV footage from the spot,” Vijay Dalvi, a police officer of Powai police station told ANI.

The incident came to light on Thursday when a woman who provides food and medicine to animals daily found the dog bleeding. 

Source: ANI

