Dogs spotted chewing dead body of a COVID patient at a hospital

Ongole: In a horrific incident occurred at a government hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Ongole on Monday, dogs were spotted chewing the dead body of a man. His face was injured and an ear was partially missing.

The man’s body was found lying in a shed used as a shelter by the homeless and poor at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

The man has been identified as Kantha Rao, a resident of Bitragunta village, Zarugumalli mandal, Prakasam district. On Monday, hospital security found stray dogs chewing the ears of the victim with no attenders around the body. They shooed the dogs away and found that the man was dead long ago.

Also Read Body of COVID victim left on bed for 8 hours in Gandhi Hospital

Kantha Rao’s relatives staged protest at the hospital alleging medical negligence by RIMS. However, RIMS Superintendent Dr Sreeramulu claimed that Kantha Rao was brought to RIMS on August 5 but was never enrolled into the hospital as an ‘in-patient’.

The News Minute quoted Dr Sreeramulu as saying, “As per our records, Kantha Rao was not admitted to the hospital. There is no record of him either as an in-patient or outpatient. The family members are saying that he was brought to the hospital on August 5 in an ambulance after testing positive for coronavirus. But he was staying in the old canteen shed, which is usually occupied by homeless people, so nobody in the hospital attended to him.” He said he will conduct an inquiry to find out if Kantha Rao was denied admission to the hospital, or if he refused treatment which forced him to take shelter in the hospital premises.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu took to twitter to take a dig at the Jagan-led government. Sharing a video of the dead body he termed it as “management failure”.

“This is heartbreaking! A patient’s dead body has been lying uncared at the Ongole GGH for 2 days. Dogs have mauled & eaten the body sending jitters into co-patients. This is a serious violation of human dignity & huge mgmt failure of AP Gov. I am at loss of words to condemn this!”

This is heartbreaking! A patient’s dead body has been lying uncared at the Ongole GGH for 2 days. Dogs have mauled & eaten the body sending jitters into co-patients. This is a serious violation of human dignity & huge mgmt failure of AP Gov. I am at loss of words to condemn this! pic.twitter.com/CVdBw8umLj — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) August 11, 2020