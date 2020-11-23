Dollar ad featuring Maniesh Paul portrays Kashmiris in ‘bad light’

Srinagar: A popular hosiery brand Dollar has landed in controversy for its latest ad which “portrays Kashmiris in a bad light”. The advertisement, which promotes the brand’s winter collection ‘Dollar Ultra’, features Bollywood actor and host Maniesh Paul.

The ad was also shared on Twitter by Maniesh Paul. In a 30 second ad clip, Maniesh, a tourist, can be seen in one of the Mughal gardens of Kashmir along with his female partner. The ad showcases a man snatching away the actor’s sweater while he’s taking a selfie. Following this, Maniesh can be seen running after the ‘snatcher’ into the wooden ghats on the shores of Dal Lake.

Instead of rebuking, the actor can be seen taking off his clothes and giving them to the man. Maniesh can be seen saying, “Dollar Ultra haina, kuch extra nahi chahiye (I have Dollar ultra, I don’t need anything extra).”

However, the Dollar Ultra ad did not go well with many. It started receiving huge backlash as several netizens took to their social media to express their outrage for portraying Kashmiris in a ‘bad light’. While highlighting how Kashmir has witnessed zero crimes against tourists, the users demanded that the “offensive” advertisement be pulled down.

Former JNU student leader and activist Shehla Rashid said the ad portrayed Kashmiris as thieves. “@DollarBigboss@ManishPaul03 this ad portrays Kashmiris as thieves. Kashmir has the lowest crime rate toward tourists and is comparable to European countries in terms of safety. Also, we have our own thermals brand ‘Ooshin’ Thanks @drmalikadil for flagging this tone-deaf ad,” she tweeted.

“This ad script is too offensive for people of Kashmir. This projects and sets a wrong paradigm among masses. Kashmir has been a no 1 safe destination for tourists across the globe,” wrote one user.

“This ad must be removed imminently. Poor script, badly executed and offensive at the same time. Normally, outsiders come for begging in Kashmir and when it comes to domestic tourism, Kashmir is known for hospitality. Almost, zero % crime related incidents against tourists recorded in Kashmir valley. Whosoever is its maker, my advice to him is not to follow the footsteps of filmmakers like Rahul Dholakiya, and other Bollywood filmmakers who portrayed Kashmir in a negative shade always,” a user commented on YouTube.

