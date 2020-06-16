Domestic workers wish to return to work; want Govt. intervention

Hyderabad: It is a fact that the pandemic has resulted in loss of thousands of job. A major chunk among them is domestic workers.

Many families have removed domestic workers from their homes, mostly as a preventive measure. The families believed that they might bring coronavirus after returning from their homes. Also, those domestic helps who stayed in servant quarters were also asked to leave because of the fear their movement cannot be controlled.

Very few of them were lucky to get paid holiday. An overwhelming majority was simply asked to quit.

June 16 is observed as the ‘International Domestic Workers Day.’ On this day the workers celebrate their profession. Some are also acknowledged for the excellent performance and honoured by employers.

The workers making use of the observance of this day have asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Cooperation and the State Commissioner of Labour to provide all their co-workers a No Objection Certificate (NOC) so that they can join work.

These domestic workers said that their reputation and livelihood have come under grave threat as some people in important position are calling them as carriers of COVID-19. While, many also said, “We are humans. We have our families to save. To call us carriers of the pandemic is hurting our living. I cannot believe that people are buying grocery from the markets, food from the restaurants, wines from the wine shops but they are only trying to find fault with us. This is inhuman and highly prejudiced,” the representatives of the workers said.

Mr. Trivedi, the Joint Commissioner labour, has asked the GHMC officials to verify the situation of the workers and take remedial measures.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.