Dominos fails to deliver ordered pizza at home, refuses to pay back the amount

Hyderabad: A netizen has approached siasat.com with a complaint that she had ordered a pizza from Dominos, Masab Tank. It was for her 8-year- old child who wanted it for his supper.

The order was placed at around 8-30 pm and payment made. The joint promised to deliver the pizza within half an hour.

The distance between the place of order on Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, and Dominos outlet is about one km.

The customer, Saba Fatima started waiting for the delivery of Domino’s pizza. One hour passed, two hours lapsed and there was no sign of delivery.

During this infinite waiting period, she made about 24 phone calls. None of the calls was answered. However, a message said it is being prepared.

Finding that her child is getting restless with hunger, she ordered a hamburger from another place which was handed over to her at her place in 20 minutes.







Saba Fatima phoned up siasat.com on Saturday evening to make the complaint. “They (Dominos) are not accepting that they have made a mistake. They are even refusing to refund the money I transferred to them.

Since siasat.com has been taking up public grievances I decided to send you the relevant material to support my claim. Please, help,” she said.

She also said that the government should immediate and strict action against this joint so that the customers are spared of the kind of uncalled for the torture she has gone through.

Since Saba Fatima has submitted all the relevant papers,siasat.com is putting it on its site and expecting to the authorities to take early stringent action against this and other such erring outlets.