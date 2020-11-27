Donald Trump may also campaign for GHMC polls: KTR mocks BJP

Nihad AmaniUpdated: 27th November 2020 1:04 pm IST
KT Rama Rao, the working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) said that the BJP leaders are coming from Delhi to campaign in local elections. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: With only five days left for the Hyderabad civic polls and the campaigning for the same reaching fever pitch, the center ruling party BJP and its leader are seen busy with full-fledged campaigning in the city.

Mocking the BJP for getting national leaders including home minister Amit Shah to campaign for the local polls in Hyderabad, Telangana’s IT minister KT Rama Rao sarcastically said, “It appears Donald Trump would also come to the campaign.”

The working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) said that the BJP leaders are coming from Delhi to campaign in local elections. “Amit Shah ji is coming, Modi ji is coming too. It appears Donald Trump will also come to Hyderabad for the campaign,” said Rama Rao.

KT Rama Rao made these comments while he was speaking in a meeting on ‘Transforming Hyderabad into a global city’ at Nizams Club on Thursday.

“All political tourists from Delhi are welcome. You can relish Hyderabadi biryani, but don’t come with empty hands. Bring our flood relief of Rs 1,350 crore. Otherwise, people will question you,” he said.

Pointing out that these “political tourists” come and go, he said: “They [BJP leaders] won’t do anything. It is the TRS leaders who always stood by the people, during crises like floods.”

On Wednesday, KTR had launched a scathing attack on the BJP by saying that the party had already “accepted defeat” and that’s why it was bringing “Dilli leaders for a Galli” election.

Requesting people to think before voting, he said that the right-wing policies and left-wing economy were dangerous for the country.

