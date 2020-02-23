Donald Trump, Melania to depart for India today evening

A+ A-

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will depart for their high profile visit to India from the Joint Base in Maryland today evening.

The President will depart from Washington at 19:30 hours (IST) and will have a stopover at Rhineland-Palatinate in Germany.

At 11:55 p.m. (local time in Germany) or 4:25 a.m. (IST), the dignitary will depart from Germany to Ahmedabad in India.

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation will be in India for around 36 hours. During the visit, he is scheduled to participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address a gathering at the Motera Stadium.

On Monday evening, the President and his family will be visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra. According to sources, Prime Minister Modi will not accompany the US President and First Lady during their visit to the Taj.

“The visit to Taj Mahal in Agra by the US President and the First Lady will afford them the opportunity to view the historical monument suitably. Therefore, no official engagements or presence of senior dignitaries from the Indian side is envisaged there (Agra),” government sources told ANI.

The US President will receive a ceremonial welcome in New Delhi on Tuesday and visit the Rajghat. In the afternoon, Trump will participate in delegation-level talks and is expected to sign agreements in the defence sector.

In the evening, the US President will further meet Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here at the Hyderabad House.

His trip will end following a state dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.