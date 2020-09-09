Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for UAE-Israel deal

By Sana Sikander Updated: 9th September 2020 4:57 pm IST

Washington: United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for his role in brokering the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal, DW News has reported.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian parliamentarian and member of a right-wing populist party submitted the nomination. Lauding Trump’s efforts towards resolving global conflicts, Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News that the President has done more to create peace between nations than most other nominees of the peace prize.

He also praised the US president for the withdrawal of large number of American troops from the Middle east.

However, this is not the first time that Tybring-Gjedde has backed a peace prize for Trump. In 2018, he had submitted a similar nomination for the Trump, along with another Norwegian official, following his Singapore summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Money Control told.

Trump will be holding a signing ceremony on September 15 for the ground breaking agreement between UAE and Israel aimed at normalising relations between the two Middle Eastern nations.

