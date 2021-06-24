Donald Trump to hold ‘Save America’ rally on July 3 in Florida

By ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 24th June 2021 11:44 am IST
Trump
Donald Trump

Washington DC: Former US President Donald Trump will hold a rally on July 3 in the state of Florida, his office said in a press release.

“Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a major rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday, July 3, 2021,” the release said on Wednesday.

The rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, the release noted, and will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST (midnight GMT).

MS Education Academy

The rally will conclude with a “huge” fireworks show, the release said.

Trump has so far scheduled two rallies, the first one set to take place on Saturday in Wellington, Ohio.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button