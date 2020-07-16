Donald Trump’s approval rating hits record low

By Sameer Published: 16th July 2020 11:27 pm IST
ICC bowls-out Trump for calling Sachin Tendulkar 'Soo-chin'

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has hit a record low of 45 percent among likely voters in six crucial swing states, a new poll showed.

CNBC-Change Research poll

The CNBC-Change Research poll surveyed 1,258 likely voters from across the country and 4,322 from the six battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, reports Xinhua news agency.

The poll on Wednesday showed that 45 per cent approved Trump’s job performance versus 55 per cent disapproved.

COVID-19 pandemic

It also found that 59 percent of respondents said the COVID-19 pandemic is getting worse, up 4 percentage points compared to two weeks ago, the report said.

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, 54 percent of battleground voters believe that former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democrats would do a better job compared to 46 percent for Trump and the Republicans, according to the survey.

Source: IANS
Categories
Top StoriesWorld
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close