Donald Trump’s approval rating hits record low

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has hit a record low of 45 percent among likely voters in six crucial swing states, a new poll showed.

The CNBC-Change Research poll surveyed 1,258 likely voters from across the country and 4,322 from the six battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, reports Xinhua news agency.

The poll on Wednesday showed that 45 per cent approved Trump’s job performance versus 55 per cent disapproved.

It also found that 59 percent of respondents said the COVID-19 pandemic is getting worse, up 4 percentage points compared to two weeks ago, the report said.

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, 54 percent of battleground voters believe that former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democrats would do a better job compared to 46 percent for Trump and the Republicans, according to the survey.

