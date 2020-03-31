Donations from big businesses pour in to control Corona spread

Hyderabad: Several big businesses and bigwigs are coming forward to donate to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to do their part in controlling the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Hetero Drugs Chairman Parthasarathi Reddy and Director Ratnakar Reddy donated Rs 5 crore. The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday. Besides cash the pharma company also handed over medicines such as Hydroxychloroquine, Ritnovir, Lopinavir and Oseltamavir worth Rs 5 crore to Health Minister Etela Rajender.

Venkat Jasti chairman of another Pharma Company, Suven Pharma donated Rs 1 crore.

A cheque for Rs 1.5 crore was handed over to the Chief Minister by K. Paparao of Telangana Motor Vehicles Inspectors Association.

NCC Ltd Managing Director A Ranga Raju, donated Rs 1 crore for CMRF.

Director of Sri Chaitanya Group of Educational institutions Y Sridhar also donated a cheque to the tune of Rs 1 crore the CMRF.

