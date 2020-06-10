Donkey arrested in Pakistan

Punjab: A donkey was arrested in Pakistan for ‘participating’ in gambling. The unusual and bizarre incident was reported by Journalist Naila Inayat in a tweet.

Sharing the video of the animal along with the other accused, she wrote: “Donkey arrested for participating in a gambling racing in Rahim Yar Khan. Eight humans also rounded up, Rs 120,000 recovered.”

Donkey arrested for participating in a gambling racing in Rahim Yar Khan. Eight humans also rounded up, Rs 120,000 recovered. https://t.co/RIULiecduw pic.twitter.com/1FipntTR60 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 7, 2020

According to sources, police arrested eight people along with the donkey during a raid in Raheem Yaar Khan, a city in the Punjab province of Pakistan. Over Rs 1 lakh was seized from the perpetrators.

According to the police, since the donkey’s name is also in the FIR as accused, it cannot be released.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.