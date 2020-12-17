Don’t ask for Aadhar, family details for property registration: HC

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court today instructed the state government to not to ask for Aadhar details from people on registering non agriculture lands and properties through Dharani portal.

The High Court directed that the government should stall the registrations through Dharani until Aadhar column was removed.

The court also asked the government and officials to see that details of the caste and family members should not be asked to register the properties and lands.

Reacting on the petitions filed by two advocates K Saketh and I Gopal Sharma, the court made these observations. The court adjourned the case to December 20 for next hearing.

It asked the government to refrain from asking the Aadhar, cast and family members’ details during the process of registrations. The court remarks came at a time when Dharani portal developed some technical snags. This was stated by the advocates who argued against seeking the personal details of the people.

The Apex Court of the state further expressed concern that the personal details of people be kept secret and no need of taking by the officials. It is not required for the government and the officials to get such personal details which must be confidential, the court opined.

There is a concern on the security of personal details of the people the court said.

The government should make necessary changes in the Dharani portal by making needed changes and then take up the process.