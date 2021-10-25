Don’t be biased in recruitment of teaching staff: AP CM Jagan to officials

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday directed state authorities to not be biased in the recruitment of teaching staff in universities and emphasised to have a fair recruitment process in order to ensure quality as well as high standards.

The chief minister during a review meeting instructed officials to recruit teaching staff in all vacant posts in universities, while maintaining a standard benchmark. He said that universities should suggest the best practices to be followed for the efficient functioning of Village and Ward Secretariats, RBKs and village clinics along with bringing transparency in the Sub-Registrar and Town Planning departments.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also suggested that officials record the best faculty classes in universities subjects wise and upload them online, as the videos would be useful for students.

Asserting that education is the only asset that can be given to the children while addressing the meeting at Amaravati, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that assets should be quality education and further stressed the need to upgrade the curriculum for providing quality education to the students, especially focussing on job creation.

He stated that certified courses should also be part of the curriculum and instructed the authorities to provide bilingual textbooks in English and Telugu, to build confidence among students. The AP chief minister also stated that integrated training should be given by organisations like Microsoft, to improve the job opportunities, where the student must be able to get a placement before leaving the university.

“There should be a compulsory apprenticeship and the government is also bringing a Skill Development Center in every constituency,” he remarked. The chief minister directed the authorities to aim for achieving a 70 percent GER ratio by 2025 and expressed faith that it can be achieved with the implementation of schemes like Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena. He said that all the universities should be upgraded to national standards by following a proper action plan.