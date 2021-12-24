Don’t be complacent with Omicron variant: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao, warned people not to be complacent only because reports suggest that COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant may be less severe.

Harish Rao, who spoke during the opening of a 100-bed new unit at Vanasthalipuram area hospital today, said the Omicron variant is highly transmissible and a section of our population has to complete the vaccination course.

“I warn people from underestimating the threat posed by the Omicron variant. Those who haven’t been properly vaccinated should get vaccinated so as soon as possible and take extra care against the highly transmissible Omicron variant. “You must wear well-fitting masks and try to avoid huge gatherings such as weddings, Christmas, New Year and other social activities,” the minister emphasized.

T Harish Rao addressing media post-inauguration

Hundred more beds will be provided to the Vanasthalipuram area hospital as part of preparations for the third COVID-19 wave owing to the Omicron variant. The minister also dedicated one oxygen generation plant and 10 intensive care units at the area hospital today.

Harish Rao further said, “We will be adding additional 1600 beds across several government hospitals in Hyderabad in the coming weeks.” Six government hospitals in Hyderabad will receive a total of 100 beds, which would be added to the current facilities. “We’ve also ordered 25 lakh home isolation kits, which should help a lot in battling the third wave.”