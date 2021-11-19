Don’t believe in fake videos of Tirumala floods on social media

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy appealed to the pilgrims not to believe in fake reports and videos which are making rounds on Tirumala since Thursday.

The EO inspected the ongoing restoration works at Second Ghat road on Friday.

Later talking to the media he said, due to unprecedented rains boulders and hill rocks had fallen at different points in both first and second ghats. “As a safety measure, we have closed both ghats on Thursday evening. The restoration works were completed on Down Ghat and we allowed pilgrims to and fro movements on the same ghat.

As the repair works are still under way in upghat road, we are assessing the situation. Once the boulders are cleared, we will open the road. But some miscreants are creating unnecessary panicky among pilgrims by posting wrong videos. We have taken all safety measures for devotees who were stranded both at Tirupati and also in Tirumala.

He also inspected GNC at Tirumala, Narayanagiri Rest House, Akkagarla temple, Kapileswara Temple in Tirupati and made some important instructions.