Don’t believe job notification about 19,800 constable posts: SCR

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) authorities here on Wednesday çautioned the public to not believe any notification about 19,800 vacancies for constable posts. In a media statement, the SCR said a fake notification has been circulating on social media about the same.

“A fictitious message is being circulated on social media and newspapers regarding recruitment for 19,800 posts of Constable in Railway Protection Force(RPF). It is hereby informed that no such notification has been issued by RPF or Ministry of Railways on their official websites or through any print or electronic media,” a press release from the SCR said.

The railway authorities said that job aspirants should only visit the website of the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) and asked the general public to beware of fake notifications about jobs.