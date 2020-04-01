Don’t blame NRIs for COVID-19, they are our backbone: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the non-resident Indian (NRI) population of the state should not be held responsible for the outbreak of the disease.

“Some are expressing a specific sentiment to NRIs for the COVID-19 pandemic. What we have to see is that this is a disease that has spread all across the world. We are even seeing how some developed countries are facing the disease with helplessness. COVID-19 is a pandemic. No one person can be blamed for this,” Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Backbone of state

Terming the NRI population the backbone of the state, Kerala Chief Minister said, “Our people are spread all over the world. They are working hard in manalaryangal (desert),” Pinarayi said, The News Minute quoted.

“The money which came from their sweat and toil is what we used to feed ourselves and what we depended upon for a living. We should not forget it.”

“When a problem arises in the countries they have been, won’t they wish to return? Most of them after coming back to Kerala took good preventive measures, only some isolated incidents were reported which were contrary to this,” he said.

Govt will take care of families back home

The Chief Minister also said that the government will meet the needs of their family back home.

“Our brethren will naturally have concerns about their family here since they can’t come back now. But there is no need for any apprehension, you be safe there and do socially responsible things, whatever is required and your family will be secure here. We assure the NRI population that this state is always with you,” the Chief Minister reassured.

As of Monday, 213 cases have been reported in the state. Majority of this populace are returnees from foreign countries mostly from Dubai.

