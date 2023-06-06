Don’t entertain Congress Party, KCR tells Telangana people

Nagarkurnool: Hitting out at the Congress party alleging that it has neglected the development of Telangana during its rule, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday warned people not to entertain the grand old party lest it would wipe out the growth achieved so far.

Speaking at a public meeting here, Rao targeted the Congress party only unlike his usual broadside against the BJP. The apparent change in KCR’s speeches came after the Congress clinched power in neighbouring Karnataka in the recently held Assembly polls.

Narrating Telangana’s achievements, he said the state tops in per capita income and per capita consumption of power in the country from a position of power cuts before it was formed in 2014.

Slamming Congress leaders claiming that they would abolish ‘Dharani’–land records management portal (if they come to power), KCR said it is nothing but encouraging middlemen.

“BRS government means farmers’ kingdom. Congress is proclaiming that it would abolish the ‘Dharani’ portal. It is nothing but encouraging middlemen. Do we want it?” he asked the public.

Nowhere in the world schemes akin to Dalit Bandhu are being implemented, he said.

He also said the (undivided) Mahabubnagar district, which used to witness people’s exodus to Mumbai for livelihood, is now experiencing reverse migration.

Earlier in the afternoon, KCR inaugurated the Integrated Collectorate Complex and District Police Office.