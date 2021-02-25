Don’t have apprehensions about Covid 19 vaccine : Director medical health

Hyderabad: The Director of Public Health (DPH) of the State Dr. Srinivasa Rao today urged the people of the state to not have any kind of apprehensions about Covid 19 vaccine being administered in the state and added that the vaccine was safe to take for the prevention of the deadly virus.

Rao said that they were making arrangements to administer the vaccine to all those above the age group of 60 years. He said that the vaccination process was going on in the state since the last one and half month.

He said that they had already administered the vaccine to employees of health police Panchayat Raj and revenue department. Rao said that the state has 55 lakh senior citizens above the age group of 60 years and added that they would launch the vaccination process for them from March 1.

Citing that they have administered the vaccine to only those who have enrolled themselves on Cowin app, he said that they had now made some changes to the process. He said that those who want take the vaccine can either enroll their names online or directly visit any of the nearest vaccine administration center to receive the Vaccine.