Don’t hold municipal polls: Intellectuals to KCR

Hyderabad: Several intellectuals from the State wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister on the issue of ongoing surge of Covid 19 virus cases and told him that it was not right to hold municipal elections in two corporations and five municipalities of the state on April 30 of this month.

The founder president of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Professor Kodandaram, Dr. Chukka Ramaiah Professor PL Visweswar Rao Former MP Konda Visweswar Reddy, Professor Rama Melkote and senior journalist K. Ramachandra Murthy wrote the open letter to the CM.

In their letter, they told the CM that the corona virus was wreaking havoc on the lives of the people of the state and added that Nagarjuna Sagar by-elections had immensely Contributed in the jump in the number of the Covid cases. They told the CM that it was undemocratic to hold the elections in the municipalities and the municipal corporations of the state.

They said that there was nothing to lose if the elections were postponed by six months. They also told the CM that the state had hardly any facility for The Covid 19 virus affected victims. “ No beds are available for the patients. There are also no medicines for The patients at the hospitals. The patients are forced to wait for their turn to undergo clinical tests. There is a need to declare health emergency in the state ,”

They said. They made it clear that it was an act of irresponsibility to Focus on holding the elections amid such a huge pandemic times and added that it was also cruel to hold the elections by citing the organisation of the elections in other states of the country.

They urged the CM to not take the lives of the people by holding the elections as it is the right to life is the fundamental right of the people of the state guaranteed by Indian constitution. They urged the CM to take steps for the postponement of the elections.