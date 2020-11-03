Don’t insist public for details on non-agricultural property: HC

SM BilalPublished: 4th November 2020 12:15 am IST

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed State government not to insist that people give details non-agricultural properties and their Aadhaar card details during the ongoing collection of details for Dharani portal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy while hearing the PIL petitions challenging the collection of data from public, the court directed the government to stop uploading of these details in Dharani portal. However the court asked the government to file counter-affidavit by November 17.

The court observed that prima facie the government’s decision to gather details of citizens’ Aadhaar card, caste and other details of properties to post on Dharani portal was not being carried out under any law.

READ:  Namrata Shirodkar shares tips for a perfect lazy day

The bench also observed that the Government’s move will violate the right to privacy which will be an irreparable loss to the citizens once details are displayed on public domain.

The matter has been posted to November 20.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SM BilalPublished: 4th November 2020 12:15 am IST
Back to top button