Don’t insist public for details on non-agricultural property: HC

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed State government not to insist that people give details non-agricultural properties and their Aadhaar card details during the ongoing collection of details for Dharani portal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy while hearing the PIL petitions challenging the collection of data from public, the court directed the government to stop uploading of these details in Dharani portal. However the court asked the government to file counter-affidavit by November 17.

The court observed that prima facie the government’s decision to gather details of citizens’ Aadhaar card, caste and other details of properties to post on Dharani portal was not being carried out under any law.

The bench also observed that the Government’s move will violate the right to privacy which will be an irreparable loss to the citizens once details are displayed on public domain.

The matter has been posted to November 20.