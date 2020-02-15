menu
search
15 Feb 2020, Sat Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments
Home / News / India /

‘Don’t interfere’: India to Erdogan’s comments on Kashmir

The brusque message from the MEA came after Erdogan on Friday during his address to joint session of Pakistan’s Parliament

Posted by Safoora Updated: February 15, 2020, 11:19 am IST
‘Don’t interfere’: India to Erdogan’s comments on Kashmir
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) speaks with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during a signing agreements ceremony in Islamabad/AFP

NEW DELHI: Criticising Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comments on Kashir, India on Saturday asked the country not to interfere in its ‘internal affairs’ and to “develop proper understanding of facts including threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan”.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a statement: “India rejects all references to Jammu & Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India.”

Also Read
India snubs EU over anti-CAA resolution

“We call upon the Turkish leadership to not interfere in India’s internal affairs and develop proper understanding of the facts, including the grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region,” he said.

Also Read
Massive decline in Kashmir economy following lockdown

The brusque message from the MEA came after Erdogan on Friday in his address to joint session of Pakistan’s Parliament, compared “the struggle of Kashmiri people with that of fight by Turkish people against foreign domination during the World War I”.

The Turkish President was quoted as saying by Daily Sabah: “And now, we feel the same about Kashmir today. It was Çanakkale yesterday and Kashmir today; there is no difference between the two,” Erdoğan said, adding that Turkey will continue to support Pakistan.”

Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved