Don’t look at Muslims as enemies, spreaders of virus:Dayakar Rao

Mahbubabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has appealed to the people not to look at Muslims as enemies or spreaders of the coronavirus. He was referring to the controversial Markaz issue. He told this while distributing essential commodities and Eid-ul-Fitr kits to the poor among Muslims in different villages of Mahabubabad and Jangaon districts on Wednesday.

On the occasion he conveyed his greetings to the Muslims on the ensuing Eid-ul-Fitr. Saying that God is one’ Dayakar Rao said that he was winning elections consecutively with the blessings of all the Gods.

Telangana Today quoted the Minister as saying, “Our culture is based on ‘Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb’. We respect each other’s religion and we should not blame the Muslims for the spread of coronavirus.”

Dayakar Rao urged the people to learn to live with coronavirus for at least one to two years since the scientists are also opining that the virus might continue to infect the people even after the vaccine is developed.

