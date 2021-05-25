Don’t miss Sonali Bendre’s motivational Instagram message

Sonali, who has battled cancer and emerged victorious in the past, often posts on social media on the importance of choosing a healthy and happy life

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 25th May 2021 10:42 am IST
Sonali Bendre (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Sonali Bendre uploaded a motivational post on her Instagram account on Monday. The actress advised followers to pick happiness over everything else.

Sonali, who has battled cancer and emerged victorious in the past, often posts on social media on the importance of choosing a healthy and happy life.

Putting up a montage of some of her pictures on Instagram, the actress captioned: “Find what makes you happy, do what keeps you sane.. . Be with the ones you love. Sending you love and light. #onedayatatime.”

Sonali Bendre also engages her followers in discussions around books every weekend, hence constantly giving updates about her life through social media.

