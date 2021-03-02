Don’t miss this latest update on Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘Vakeel Saab’

Hyderabad: Superstar Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘Vakeel Saab’ is one of the highly-aniticipated upcoming movies of Tollywood. Directed by Venu Sriram, it’s a Telugu remake of Bollywood flick ‘Pink’. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Vakeel Saab also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles.

Vakeel Saab is scheduled to hit the screens on April 9 this year and the shoot has been wrapped up. The teaser which was released recently was well received by the fans and critics. The promo clip showcased Pawan in an action-packed avatar.

However, the teaser also received criticism from a section of audience for putting too much focus on Pawan Kalyan, than that of the female protagonists, despite the story demanding the women be the focus of the tale.

Eversince the movie has been announced, the ardent fans of Pawan Kalyan have been waiting with bated breath for more updates about it. After the teaser, the first single from the film Maguva Maguva, composed by Thaman S with Sid Sriram’s vocals was also received well.

On Tuesday, the makers of Vakeel Saab including composer Thaman, took to their social media and shared that the much-awaited second single of the movie ‘Satyameva Jayathe’ will be released tomorrow, March 3.

More about the film

Vakeel Saab will star Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla as the female leads. They will be reprising the roles played by actors like Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in Pink. Reportedly, Shruti Haasan has been roped in to enact the role of Pawan Kalyan’s partner in the new film, which will also see Prakash Raj in a pivotal role.

Produced by Boney Kapoor in collaboration with Dil Raju Vakeel Saab will see he music of the film has been scored by S Thaman.